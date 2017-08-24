Starbucks is now selling a Mermaid Frappuccino—but only in Mexico

Yet another attempt to cater to the rainbow-colored-food loving population (who are you guys?), Starbucks just released a new Mermaid Frappuccino that might actually be the most colorful drink to ever be created on planet Earth.

The bad news (or the good news, depending on where you stand when it comes to food trends): The drink will only be available in Mexico for about a week. According to an official company press release, the frappuccino will not be sold in this country because "the ingredients used to make [it] are not available in Starbucks stores in the U.S."

According to Cosmopolitan, the concoction is made with green melon crème that's topped with blue vanilla whipped cream, blue and pink sugar crystals and iridescent violet pearls. Let us know if that sounds good to you.

Are you booking a flight to Mexico yet? Don't worry, we're not judging... or just slightly so.