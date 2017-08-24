  • Blog
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Starbucks is now selling a Mermaid Frappuccino—but only in Mexico

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Thursday August 24 2017, 2:26pm

Starbucks is now selling a Mermaid Frappuccino—but only in Mexico
Photograph: Starbucks

Yet another attempt to cater to the rainbow-colored-food loving population (who are you guys?), Starbucks just released a new Mermaid Frappuccino that might actually be the most colorful drink to ever be created on planet Earth.

The bad news (or the good news, depending on where you stand when it comes to food trends): The drink will only be available in Mexico for about a week. According to an official company press release, the frappuccino will not be sold in this country because "the ingredients used to make [it] are not available in Starbucks stores in the U.S."

According to Cosmopolitan, the concoction is made with green melon crème that's topped with blue vanilla whipped cream, blue and pink sugar crystals and iridescent violet pearls. Let us know if that sounds good to you.

Are you booking a flight to Mexico yet? Don't worry, we're not judging... or just slightly so.

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 444 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest