Starbucks is now selling a new Horchata Frappuccino—and it's made with almond milk

Move over, Pumpkin Spice Latte. You've got some competition.

Starbucks just announced the debut of a new drink, the Horchata Frappuccino, made with almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup, coffee and ice. The ingredients are blended, poured into a cup and then topped with whipped cream, caramel, sugar and cinnamon.

Although "inspired" by the horchata, a popular Latin American beverage, it's worth noting that the rice-based drink is not actually included in the new frap. Also to note: Although made with almond milk, the new offering is dairy, given the use of whipped cream and the dairy nature of most of the chain's syrups.

Believe it or not, this is the first Frappuccino that contains actual coffee that Starbucks has released in a while. Picture us confused.