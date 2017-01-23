  • Blog
Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Emmy Awards

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday January 23 2017, 5:36pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Derek Steen

Although we're in the midst of the current awards season, we've got some very exciting news about the months to come: Stephen Colbert is set to host the 69th primetime Emmy Awards, which will air on September 17, 2017.

"We're excited to kick off the new season and celebrate the top achievements in television with Stephen Colbert as host of the Primetime Emmys," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment during the official announcement earlier today. "Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents; and as we've seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television. We look forward to honoring television's best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert."

We're clearly in for a treat: Colbert, who has never hosted the ceremony before, has already added his unique comedic touch to the announcement in an official statement by, of course, poking fun at press secretary Sean Spicer's claim that President Trump's inauguration was "the most watched ever." "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period," said Colbert. "Both in person and around the globe."

Is it September yet?

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

