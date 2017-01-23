Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Emmy Awards

Although we're in the midst of the current awards season, we've got some very exciting news about the months to come: Stephen Colbert is set to host the 69th primetime Emmy Awards, which will air on September 17, 2017.

"We're excited to kick off the new season and celebrate the top achievements in television with Stephen Colbert as host of the Primetime Emmys," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment during the official announcement earlier today. "Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents; and as we've seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television. We look forward to honoring television's best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert."

We're clearly in for a treat: Colbert, who has never hosted the ceremony before, has already added his unique comedic touch to the announcement in an official statement by, of course, poking fun at press secretary Sean Spicer's claim that President Trump's inauguration was "the most watched ever." "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period," said Colbert. "Both in person and around the globe."

Is it September yet?