Study claims millennials are biggest fans of holiday music—and it's not all about Mariah Carey

The recently released Music 360 report, an yearly in-depth study about American music consumers led by Nielsen, sheds some light on pretty surprising holiday music-related factoids.

Believe it or not, more than a third of holiday music fans are millennials (36%, to be precise). Generation X ranks in at number two (31%), followed by boomers and older (24%). Folks belonging to Generation Z are, apparently, the least enthusiastic about holiday jingles (8%).

So, what kinds of songs do these holiday music fans mostly crave? You would think that millennials' love for all things Mariah Carey contributed to the statistics (all hail queen Carey) but, out of the top ten holiday songs played on the radio during last year's festive period, eight of them were released between 1944 and 1970. That is, way before Carey was a thing. To note: The two songs rounding out that top ten list are Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" (1994) and "Christmas Eve Sarajevo" (1995) by Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Since we're officially entering holiday season, we leave you with this phenomenal musical contribution to humanity:

PS. This is what happens when you listen to Carey's Merry Christmas album and nothing else for 12 days straight.