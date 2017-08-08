Study highlights the best ways to find the ideal roommate

Living with someone is a big deal, which makes finding the perfect roommate a very important task—no matter what city you live in.

A new study by RENTCafé seeks to find out what, exactly, makes the best and worst roommates by surveying over 1,500 participants. Plus: How do we even find the ideal living companion?

Interestingly enough, men and women find "grade A" roommates in different ways: 29% of the men surveyed claim to have previously been friends with them, whereas 35.4% of the women share that the best roommates they've ever had happen to already live in the space that they themselves moved into.

Furthermore, only 12.9% of the males mention online services and social media as a means to find their perfect roomie—compared to 35.2% of women who claim the same.

The industry that your roommate works in also contributes to how well you'll get along. The study "looked at [different] types of professions and whether there were common types of employment that sparked more arguments and disagreements for male and female respondents."

Apparently, the correlation is there. Women should watch out for roommates in the following fields, according to the study: Manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, technology, broadcast and journalism. Men, on the other hand, should stay clear of living companions who work in construction, marketing and advertising or legal fields.

Seems like we should be adding a few requirements to our "seeking roommates!" ad.