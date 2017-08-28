Study reveals average amount of sex people are having at your age

Interesting fact: The amount of sex you're having can possibly depend on how old you are.

A recirculated study by the Kinsey Institute suggests that age can reliably predict how often a person has sex. Specifically, the team behind the research found that people between the ages of 18 and 29 are having the most sex, with an average of 112 sex sessions per year (which translates, roughly, to twice a week). Folks between the ages of 30 and 39 have sex 1.6 times per week (or 86 times per year). Those between the ages of 40 and 49 engage in sexual acts about 69 times per year.

When discussing the possible reasons behind the drop in frequency as people age, researchers mention increasing life obligations and responsibilities coupled with growing levels of stress. Chronic health conditions can also possibly impact both the frequency and the quality of the sex.

"The basic storyline that has emerged from these studies is that, as we get older, our odds of developing chronic health conditions increases and this, in turn, negatively impacts the frequency and quality of sexual activity," writes Dr. Justin Lehmiller in a post on the Kinsey Institute's website.

According to the study, marriage also plays a big role in sex frequency: 34 percent of married couples have sex two to three times per week; 45 percent have sex a few times a month; and 13 percent have sex only a few times a year.

So, how does your sex life measure up to the rest of your age group's?