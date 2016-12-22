Surprise! Chance the Rapper and Jeremih just dropped a Christmas mixtape

We've got a new soundtrack to your Christmas: Merry Christmas Lil Mama, a surprise holiday mixtape by Chance the Rapper and Jeremih.

The duo dropped the nine tracks, featuring exciting beats and slow tunes you'll want to listen to while avoiding your family, on Soundcloud earlier today.

All the songs are dedicated to the artists' hometown city of Chicago and also feature some exciting collaborations (Noname, Lud Foe and Hannibal Buress, to name a few).

Stream the entire record right here and join us in celebrating the holidays a tad bit earlier: