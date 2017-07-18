  • Blog
Tabasco is releasing its hottest hot sauce ever tomorrow

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday July 18 2017, 5:55pm

Photograph: Tabasco

Lovers of out-of-this-world spicy foods, rejoice: Your taste buds will soon be devastated by Tabasco's latest offering, the Scorpion Sauce.

Available exclusively online starting tomorrow (and in Avery Island, Louisiana, which happens to be the original Tabasco home), the fiery condiment is a limited edition that combines pineapples, scorpion peppers, guava and a bit of the Original Red Sauce.

Most importantly, the Scorpion Sauce will be almost 20 times hotter than the Original Red Sauce, according to an official press release. Yes, you read that right.

Are you not a masochist? Do you happen to think that too much spiciness may actually kill your ability to ever taste anything ever again? Join the club... and opt to grab a second limited edition product instead: the Roasted Red Sauce. Made with tabasco peppers that are slow roasted over an open fire, basil, garlic, onions and balsamic vinegar, you should expect a "rich, smoky sauce perfect for grilling meats, seafood, sauces and soup." That sounds a bit better, don't you think?

 

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 395 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

