The 9 most memorable moments of the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards

Heavy on the political commentary, cream-colored gowns and eclectically paired presenters, tonight’s 74th annual Golden Globe Awards made us laugh and scream simultaneously. Here are some of the night's most memorable moments:

The kids from Stranger Things rap during the opening skit (plus: Barb is alive!)

via GIPHY

As cute as ever, the stars of Netflix's Stranger Things might have not been nominated in any category, but they sure won us over in the opening skit. An appearance by Barb made the bit that much better.

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake keep their bromance alive

via GIPHY

Poking fun at La La Land, Fallon and Timberlake remind us that they’re not only good friends in real life but also a great comedic duo, as proven by Timberlake's imitation of Fallon as a host.

The teleprompter is down (supposedly)

“I can do impressions, what do we do here? I can think of something. Cut to Justin Timberlake please… You know what? I’ll make up this monologue," says host Fallon at the top of the show, after announcing that the teleprompter is broken. But the technical difficulty seems to breed one of Fallon's best jokes of the night: “This is the Golden Globes, one of the last places in America where we honor the popular vote."

Lion’s Sunny Pawar takes the stage

A video posted by Transmission Films (@transmissionfilms) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Last year, we had Jacob Tremblay. This year, we have Sunny Pawar and we never want to let him go.

Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer make us laugh out loud

If their presenters' bit is a preview of their new movie Snatched, we're certainly in for a wild ride. We missed you, Goldie.

Steve Carrell and Kristen Wiig place their bid to host next year's awards show

via GIPHY

Someone make this happen.

Viola Davis presents Meryl Streep with the Cecil B. DeMille Award…

Dame Streep, as Davis refers to her throughout her monologue, is a Hollywood Queen that deserves all of the recognition she can get. Tonight, that appreciation comes courtesy of a beautiful speech by Davis.

…And Streep's acceptance speech makes everybody cry

Using the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as a jumping board to discuss all that is Hollywood, foreigners and the press, Streep used her time to make a political statement that resulted in both laughter and tears.

Leonardo DiCaprio.

A photo posted by Sexy Men (@mark.leonardo.jake.tom) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Because it's the first time he's presenting as an Academy Award winner.