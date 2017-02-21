The 9 things you never knew about the Oscars

We are just a few days away from the grand dame of awards show: the Oscars (Sunday, February 26 at 7pm EST). Although most attention is obviously given to the year's standout films and performances, the Academy Awards are about so much more than the art. As 2016's #OscarSoWhite "movement" has demonstrated, the award show ends up becoming a reflection of the society and culture of the time. In an effort to assume a different perspective and highlight aspects of the show that don't usually get much attention, WalletHub has created a 2017 Oscars fun facts report that sheds light on some very interesting information:

1. A 30-second commercial during the telecast costs more than $2 million

Precisely, $2.1 million—which would be 58% less than a commercial aired during the Super Bowl.

2. This is the first year in which black actors are nominated in every acting category

Denzel Washington is nominated for his work on Fences (Best Actor), Mahershala Ali is up for Best Supporting Actor on Moonlight, Ruth Negga could potentially win Best Actress for her role on Loving while Viola Davis (Fences), Naomie Harris (Moonlight) and Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) are all nominated as Best Supporting Actress.

3. The gold-plated Oscar statuette is made of 24 karats

That translates to $696.

4. The red carpet takes up 16,500 square feet

And costs $30,000.

5. Sound Mixer Kevin O'Connell holds the record for the most Oscar nominations received without a single win

And he's nominated for the 21st time this year, for his work on Hacksaw Ridge.

6. The total price of the ceremony is...

... $42.8 million. Loose change, you know.

7. The longest film to win the Best Picture award was Gone with the Wind in 1939

It lasted 238 minutes.

8. The average cost of a look for an A-list actress attending the event is $10 million

A first timer spends $266,000 while the average attendee shells out about $1.5 million.

9. Jimmy Kimmel's hosting fee is...

... $15,000.