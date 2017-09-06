  • Blog
The aurora borealis may be visible across the U.S. tonight and tomorrow

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday September 6 2017, 5:52pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/AJ Batac

The aurora borealis (also known as the Northern Lights) consists of flashing green lights taking over the sky at night near the Northern pole. The natural wonder is caused by "electrons hitting the top layers of Earth's atmosphere, hitting air molecules and giving those molecules their energy in a burst of light," according to Newsweek

Technically, the event isn't that rare. Areas between 60 and 75 degrees both north and south of the equator are treated to the light show once every two nights, on average. But, tonight, things are a bit different: Folks in the mainland U.S. may witness the event through tomorrow morning.

Why is this happening? Apparently, this past Labor Day Monday, the sun released a coronal mass ejection (a rare event as well) that, if hitting those above mentioned Earth layers, can cause the aurora borealis.

So people in New York, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Washington, Montana, Michigan and New England should look up an try to catch the spectacle.

Check out this 30-minute forecast to see if you fall within the potential path of the lights.

