It's about time Americans got to enjoy the celestial events that take over the sky without having to worry about pollution and incredibly tall buildings obstructing the view.

According to The News & Observer, the International Dark-Sky Association is looking to turn parts of Idaho into the country's first ever "Dark Sky Reserve," providing stargazers with unobstructed views of the sky.

"The first International Dark Sky Reserve in the United States would fill a chunk of the state's sparsely populated region that contains night skies so pristine that interstellar dust clouds are visible in the Milky Way," reports the site.

Why choose central Idaho over other parts of the country? According to John Barentine, the association's program manager, the area is one of the few places in America that is large and dark enough to "attain reserve status" (there are a total of 11 such reserves across the entire world).

Although, supposedly, 80% of the "North Americans live in areas where light pollution blots out the night sky," not everyone is excited about the announcement. Opponents, some of which are part of the outdoor advertising industry, argue against additional government regulations.

We're personally planning on taking a whole lot of trips to Idaho in the future. See you there?