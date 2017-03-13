The first full Wonder Woman trailer is out and it looks awesome

Get excited: The first full trailer for the Wonder Woman movie is out.

In addition to a whole lot of Gal Gadot (who plays the title character) and Chris Pine action, we're getting the first female-centric comic book origin story in recent movie history. In the trailer, we see Diana (Wonder Woman) growing up among the Amazons on an island, get to know her powers and eventually leave her native region.

The movie will be released on June 2, 2017 and you'll find us patiently counting down the days right here until then.