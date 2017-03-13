  • Blog
  • Movies
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The first full Wonder Woman trailer is out and it looks awesome

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday March 13 2017, 3:43pm

Get excited: The first full trailer for the Wonder Woman movie is out.

In addition to a whole lot of Gal Gadot (who plays the title character) and Chris Pine action, we're getting the first female-centric comic book origin story in recent movie history. In the trailer, we see Diana (Wonder Woman) growing up among the Amazons on an island, get to know her powers and eventually leave her native region.

The movie will be released on June 2, 2017 and you'll find us patiently counting down the days right here until then. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 289 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest