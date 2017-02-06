The first teaser trailer for 'Stranger Things 2' is here (plus: the release date!)

In true Netflix fashion, the network shocked viewers during last night's Super Bowl by suddenly dropping the first, 30-second teaser trailer for the second season of hit show Stranger Things.

What does the clip tell us? Most importantly, the season will premiere on Halloween (very fitting, clearly).

In other news, Eggos are back (the trailer kicks off with a 30-year-old commercial for the waffles) and there will be loads of monsters to deal with. One thing we noticed: Winona Ryder doesn't make an appearance—but we wouldn't look too much into that as creators Matt and Ross Duffer have already mentioned that we should be expecting the show's core cast to be back. Who do we really hope to see in the next trailer? Barb, of course.