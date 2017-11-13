The four things you should watch on TV this week

From a much anticipated Netflix original movie to the Law & Order True Crime finale, here are the things you should absolutely add to your DVR queue this week.

Man With a Plan (Monday, November 13 at 9:30pm EST): Starring Matt LeBlanc, the season two premiere of the CBS series involves a new young babysitter... and lots of laughs.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (Tuesday, November 14 at 10pm EST): The series finale of the miniseries starring the great Edie Falco airs this week on NBC. Although we all know how the story ends, you won't want to miss the episode.

Gal Gadot on Live with Kelly and Ryan (Wednesday, November 15 at 9am EST): The actress stops by the daytime ABC talk show to chat about her newest film, Justice League and, we hope, the recent news that she will refuse to participate in a Wonder Woman sequel if involving producer Brett Ratner.

Mudbound (Friday, November 17): An original Netflix movie directed by Dee Rees and based on the eponymous novel by Hillary Jordan, Mudbound stars Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jaon Clarke, Jason Mitchell and Mary J. Blige. It first premiered to critical acclaim at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and it chronicles the life of two World War II veterans returning home to Mississippi and dealing with PTSD and racism.