The full track list for the 'Fifty Shades Darker' soundtrack was just released and it looks better than the movie

Although Fifty Shades of Grey isn't exactly a cinematic masterpiece, we must admit that the soundtrack to the commercially uber successful movie was actually pretty damn good. And, given that our favorite part of the Fifty Shades Darker trailer (check it out right here) was the song that accompanied it ("I Don't Wanna Live Forever," by ZAYN and Taylor Swift), we are indeed pretty pumped about the just-revealed track list for the sequel's soundtrack.

Available on February 10, the album includes a tune by Sia, a Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj collaboration, a new song by John Legend and one by Tove Lo, amongst others. Here is the full track list:

1. ZAYN & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever

2. Halsey - Not Afraid Anymore

3. JRY feat. Rooty - Pray

4. Tove Lo - Lies in the Dark

5. Toulouse - No Running From Me

6. John Legend - One Woman Man

7. The-Dream - Code Blue

8. Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj - Bom Bidi Bom

9. Sia - Helium

10. Kygo feat. Andrew Jackson - Cruise

11. Corrine Bailey Rae - The Scientist

12. Jose James - They Can't Take That Away From Me

13. JP Cooper - Birthday

14. The Avener feat. Mark Asari - I Need a Good One

15. Joseph Angel - Empty Pack of Cigarettes

16. Anderson East - What Would It Take

17. Frances - What Is Love?

18. Danny Elfman - On His Knees

19. Danny Elfman - Making it Real