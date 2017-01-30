The funniest reactions to Winona Ryder's many facial expressions at last night's SAG Awards

Unless you've joined the clan of people who have opted to stay away from all forms of technology this past weekend, you're probably discussing Winona Ryder's fantastic facial expressions following Stranger Things' win for best ensemble cast in a drama series at last night's 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. As is customary in today's world, viewers took to Twitter to react to Ryder's "performance." Below, find some of the most hilarious responses to the best 3 minutes of television in 2017 (so far).

First, check out the video of the acceptance speech:



And now, the reactions:

I somehow managed to take 28 screenshots of Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/37hB5yamSS — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) January 30, 2017

Next time Trump gives a speech, make Winona Ryder stand next to him and translate for all of us through her facial expressions. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 30, 2017

Is Winona Ryder ok? #sagawards — Keks Bonbon (@keksbonbon) January 30, 2017

God bless Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/eCNjalxgW3 — Sam Roberts (@notsam) January 30, 2017

Do hope Winona Ryder gets an award nomination for best performance in an acceptance speech — Ben Punter (@benpunter) January 30, 2017

winona ryder: one of the greatest actresses of our time pic.twitter.com/AmnJP1w9lQ — eloise (@winonaaryderr) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder experienced every human emotion on stage at the SAGs

https://t.co/9yq8m2Gc82 pic.twitter.com/r3gHM7eDs3 — Mashable (@mashable) January 30, 2017