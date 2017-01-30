  • Blog
The funniest reactions to Winona Ryder's many facial expressions at last night's SAG Awards

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday January 30 2017, 10:47am

The funniest reactions to Winona Ryder's many facial expressions at last night's SAG Awards

Unless you've joined the clan of people who have opted to stay away from all forms of technology this past weekend, you're probably discussing Winona Ryder's fantastic facial expressions following Stranger Things' win for best ensemble cast in a drama series at last night's 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. As is customary in today's world, viewers took to Twitter to react to Ryder's "performance." Below, find some of the most hilarious responses to the best 3 minutes of television in 2017 (so far).

First, check out the video of the acceptance speech:


And now, the reactions:

