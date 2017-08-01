The largest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world just opened in Switzerland

A post shared by Stefan M'atudi (@fuxxey) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Calling all thrill seekers: You might want to take a trip to Switzerland to walk over the largest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world, according to Zermatt Tourism.

The Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge spans 1621 feet and rises 279 feet from the ground, overlooking the Matterhorn, Weisshorn and Bernese Alps. It is suspended above the valley that connects the towns of Zermatt and Grächen, cutting the journey across the valley from three to four hours to ten minutes, according to Edith Zweifel, a spokesperson for the travel board.

Replacing an older damaged bridge that closed in 2010 due to falling rocks, the new addition was named after its chief sponsor, a psychologist and co-owner of a winery in Switzerland, and cost 750,000 Swiss Francs (about $775,594) to build.

If you happen to be scared of heights, though, you might want to opt for one of the best domestic day trips to take in America instead, as the tourism company warns that roughly 547 yards within the walk, tourists will be able to clearly see the height of the precipice below their feet.