The latest food trend is a mermaid toast and it's about to take over your Instagram feed

A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Move over rainbow bagel: the mermaid toast is coming to town.

An aquatic-looking toast topped with blue-and-green, whimsical spreads and garnishes, the eclectic foodie creation was first introduced to Instagram by food stylist Adeline Waugh—who also happens to be responsible for that unicorn toast you once obsessed over.

To get the colors just right, Waugh mixed algae powders and liquids with almond milk cream cheese but those attempting to replicate her work have used alternative methods, including Greek yogurt bases with matcha powders and berry-based jams.

We round up some of the most mesmerizing mermaid toasts below while wondering if they taste as good as they look:

A post shared by LEAFtv (@leaftv) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

A post shared by POPSUGAR Fitness (@popsugarfitness) on Mar 18, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

A post shared by Katherine's Kitchen (@kleangreenbody) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

A post shared by L i s a M a r i e H u s b y (@lisamariehusby) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:45am PDT