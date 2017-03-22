  • Blog
The latest food trend is a mermaid toast and it's about to take over your Instagram feed

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday March 22 2017, 5:43pm

Move over rainbow bagel: the mermaid toast is coming to town.

An aquatic-looking toast topped with blue-and-green, whimsical spreads and garnishes, the eclectic foodie creation was first introduced to Instagram by food stylist Adeline Waugh—who also happens to be responsible for that unicorn toast you once obsessed over. 

To get the colors just right, Waugh mixed algae powders and liquids with almond milk cream cheese but those attempting to replicate her work have used alternative methods, including Greek yogurt bases with matcha powders and berry-based jams.

We round up some of the most mesmerizing mermaid toasts below while wondering if they taste as good as they look:

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

