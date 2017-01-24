The marches are over, now what? The 10 actions to take in the next 100 days

Following the massive marches that took place all over the country (and the world!) this past weekend, one question becomes apparent: What happens now?

Although the fight for a more inclusive society, one built on notions of solidarity, equality and democracy, is still the subject of conversations across the nation, it seems like feelings of emptiness and hollowness have defined the days following the marches as activists slowly come off the high that has undoubtedly defined the momentous weekend. But what if there is more fight left? Hoping that's the case, the organizers of the Women's March on Washington have just launched a secondary campaign built on the momentum propelled by the marches.

The 10 Actions for the First 100 Days campaign proposes to take action on ten specific issues throughout the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency. In essence, the effort seeks to mobilize the masses and have them take concrete steps every ten days on substantial issues that might be tossed aside as the country moves forward politically.

Check out the campaign's official website right here for more details about the campaign and to discover each new action (the organizers will make an announcement on the site every ten days). As of now, the first action directs activists to either select one of the available printable postcards or make their own and write to "your Senator about what matters to you most."

While waiting for next-step instructions, take a look at your comrades in arms and check out some of the funniest and most moving signs displayed at the Women's March on Washington here.