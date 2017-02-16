The next season of 'American Horror Story' will (fittingly) be based on the 2016 election

If you were planning on putting the horror that was the last political cycle behind you, you might want to consider never watching TV again.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, American Horror Story creator and producer Ryan Murphy revealed that the seventh season of his show will be based on the 2016 presidential election. We call this a case of art (unnecessarily) imitating reality.

"The season that we began shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through, so I think that it will be interesting for a lot of people," said Murphy to a clearly stunned Cohen. When asked whether there will be a Trump-inspired character on the series, Murphy responded with a simple "maybe."

No official title has been chosen for the series yet but, in true journalistic fashion, we do have a few suggestions: Leaks, Fake Media and, of course, Alternative Facts.