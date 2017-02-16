  • Blog
The next season of 'American Horror Story' will (fittingly) be based on the 2016 election

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Thursday February 16 2017, 11:38am

If you were planning on putting the horror that was the last political cycle behind you, you might want to consider never watching TV again.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, American Horror Story creator and producer Ryan Murphy revealed that the seventh season of his show will be based on the 2016 presidential election. We call this a case of art (unnecessarily) imitating reality. 

"The season that we began shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through, so I think that it will be interesting for a lot of people," said Murphy to a clearly stunned Cohen. When asked whether there will be a Trump-inspired character on the series, Murphy responded with a simple "maybe."

No official title has been chosen for the series yet but, in true journalistic fashion, we do have a few suggestions: Leaks, Fake Media and, of course, Alternative Facts.

 

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 263 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

