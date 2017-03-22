The official Baywatch trailer is out and it's just as hot as you think

"I'm Matt Brody, I don't have to try out!" says Zac Efron in the trailer for the much anticipated Baywatch movie while lifting two large refrigerators alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who plays America's-most-renowned-lifeguard Mitch Buchannon.

After watching the clip, it's clear what we're in for come the movie's release date (May 26): lots of abs, Efron and Johnson trying really hard to make us laugh (and most likely succeeding) and, of course, a whole lot of slow motion running on the beach. Check out the trailer for yourself: