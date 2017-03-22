  • Blog
  • Movies
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The official Baywatch trailer is out and it's just as hot as you think

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday March 22 2017, 4:44pm

The official Baywatch trailer is out and it's just as hot as you think
Photograph: Paramount

"I'm Matt Brody, I don't have to try out!" says Zac Efron in the trailer for the much anticipated Baywatch movie while lifting two large refrigerators alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who plays America's-most-renowned-lifeguard Mitch Buchannon.

After watching the clip, it's clear what we're in for come the movie's release date (May 26): lots of abs, Efron and Johnson trying really hard to make us laugh (and most likely succeeding) and, of course, a whole lot of slow motion running on the beach. Check out the trailer for yourself: 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 308 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest