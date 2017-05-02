  • Blog
The official season five trailer for House of Cards will give you major anxiety

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday May 2 2017, 9:59am

"The American people don't know what's best for them," says Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) in the season five trailer of House of Cards.

Just like that, we're thrown into a state of panic when imagining what the now-President Underwood will be capable of doing alongside his equally ambitious wife Claire (Robin Wright) in the upcoming episodes of the Netflix show (hint: Underwood pictures himself in the White House in "2016, 2020, 2024, 2028, 2032, 2036"—because, really, what are laws these days?)

Watch the full trailer above and get ready to binge-watch the 13-episode season staring May 30.

