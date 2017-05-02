The official season five trailer for House of Cards will give you major anxiety

"The American people don't know what's best for them," says Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) in the season five trailer of House of Cards.

Just like that, we're thrown into a state of panic when imagining what the now-President Underwood will be capable of doing alongside his equally ambitious wife Claire (Robin Wright) in the upcoming episodes of the Netflix show (hint: Underwood pictures himself in the White House in "2016, 2020, 2024, 2028, 2032, 2036"—because, really, what are laws these days?)

Watch the full trailer above and get ready to binge-watch the 13-episode season staring May 30.