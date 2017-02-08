The premiere date for season five of 'Orange is the new Black' was just announced

Get ready, binge-watchers: Season five of Orange is the New Black will drop in full on June 9.

Netflix made the announcement by releasing this 15-second teaser video featuring Alex (Laura Prepon), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Gloria (Selenis Leyva), Taystee (Danielle Brooks) and that crazy season four finale scene where Daya (Dascha Polanco) is pointing a gun at Humphrey, a new corrections officer at Litchfield Penitentiary.

As of now, all we know about the show's upcoming season is that it will take place over a span of only three days and will feature a total of 13 episodes.