The seven new books you should read in May

From the latest by David Sedaris to a much awaited debut memoir by one of the stars of Empire, these are the newly released books you should add to your reading list immediately.

This is Just My Face by Gabourey Sidibe

Fans of the actress' Twitter account will love her first book, in which she discusses her New York upbringing "with a polygamous father and a gifted mother who supports her two children by singing on the subway."

The Awkward Thoughts of W. Jamau Bell by W. Kamau Bell

The first book by the comedian functions as both an autobiography and an educational endeavor. Given Bell's recent visit to a Ku Klux Klan cross burning and his conversations with the white supremacist in attendance, this should be a very interesting read.

Into the Water by Paula Hawkins

The author of Girl on the Train is back with her second novel, another thriller, this time about a parentless fifteen-year-old girl that finds herself in the care of her aunt following her own mother's mysterious death.

Woman No. 17 by Edan Lepucki (drops May 9)

Lepucki's story is based in California, where a Hollywood writer abandons her marriage to finish her memoir—all the while developing an interesting relationship with the artist she hires to watch her children.

Give a Girl a Knife by Amy Thielen (May 16)

The memoir explores the author's career as a chef, from working in the fast food industry to moving to the woods with her husband and landing in New York City's highly acclaimed culinary world.

Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan (drops May 23)

This is the third installment of Kwan's hilarious series that includes Crazy Rich Asians and China Rich Girfriend. This time around, the author explores the glitzy world of upper class Asians while at a matriarch's death bed.

Theft by Finding by David Sedaris (drops May 30)

In his latest work, famous author (Me Talk Petty One Day and Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls) and humorist Sedaris discusses his life in diary form.