The ultimate travel bucket list: These are the most Instagrammed locations of 2017

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday November 29 2017, 2:34pm

Disneyland in Anaheim

As the year comes to a close, best-of lists and 2017 review pieces start drenching our feeds. Case in point: Instagram's Year in Review report, analyzing a wide range of data gathered from the app throughout the past 12 months.

In addition to providing us with a glimpse into our social psyche, the report might actually prompt future behaviors, forcing you to add a few locations to your must-travel list and enticing you to follow social media personalities you might not have known about previously. 

We'll be breaking down a few of the findings throughout the week. To start off, we list the ten most Instagrammed locations of 2017.

Spoiler alert: seven out of the ten are right here, in the United States of America. So, be proud! Also: You officially have no excuse not to visit these by the end of 2018: 

10. Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas

A post shared by Dave Smith (@daveonarrival) on

9. Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim

A post shared by SAORI ITO (@saori__ito) on

8. Brooklyn Bridge in New York

A post shared by Alessandra Godi (@ales987) on

7. Musée du Louvre in Paris, France

6. Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando

A post shared by Leo Chen (@boingyleo) on

5. Tokyo Disney Resort in Tokyo, Japan

A post shared by Amachan (@insta_amachan) on

4. Tour Eiffel in Paris, France

3. Central Park in New York

2. Times Square in New York

A post shared by Sara Festa (@saraafestaa) on

1. Disneyland in Anaheim

A post shared by Alex (@disneyland_aperture) on

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 537 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

