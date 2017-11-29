The ultimate travel bucket list: These are the most Instagrammed locations of 2017

As the year comes to a close, best-of lists and 2017 review pieces start drenching our feeds. Case in point: Instagram's Year in Review report, analyzing a wide range of data gathered from the app throughout the past 12 months.
In addition to providing us with a glimpse into our social psyche, the report might actually prompt future behaviors, forcing you to add a few locations to your must-travel list and enticing you to follow social media personalities you might not have known about previously.
We'll be breaking down a few of the findings throughout the week. To start off, we list the ten most Instagrammed locations of 2017.
Spoiler alert: seven out of the ten are right here, in the United States of America. So, be proud! Also: You officially have no excuse not to visit these by the end of 2018:
10. Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas
9. Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim
8. Brooklyn Bridge in New York
7. Musée du Louvre in Paris, France
6. Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando
5. Tokyo Disney Resort in Tokyo, Japan
4. Tour Eiffel in Paris, France
3. Central Park in New York
2. Times Square in New York
1. Disneyland in Anaheim
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ