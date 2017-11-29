The ultimate travel bucket list: These are the most Instagrammed locations of 2017

As the year comes to a close, best-of lists and 2017 review pieces start drenching our feeds. Case in point: Instagram's Year in Review report, analyzing a wide range of data gathered from the app throughout the past 12 months.

In addition to providing us with a glimpse into our social psyche, the report might actually prompt future behaviors, forcing you to add a few locations to your must-travel list and enticing you to follow social media personalities you might not have known about previously.

We'll be breaking down a few of the findings throughout the week. To start off, we list the ten most Instagrammed locations of 2017.

Spoiler alert: seven out of the ten are right here, in the United States of America. So, be proud! Also: You officially have no excuse not to visit these by the end of 2018:

10. Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas

A post shared by Dave Smith (@daveonarrival) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:14am PST

9. Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim

A post shared by SAORI ITO (@saori__ito) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:42am PST

8. Brooklyn Bridge in New York

A post shared by Alessandra Godi (@ales987) on Nov 29, 2017 at 11:17am PST

7. Musée du Louvre in Paris, France

A post shared by A N N A 🕊 B È B È (@konstantinnovii) on Nov 29, 2017 at 11:18am PST

6. Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando

A post shared by Leo Chen (@boingyleo) on Nov 29, 2017 at 11:03am PST

5. Tokyo Disney Resort in Tokyo, Japan

A post shared by Amachan (@insta_amachan) on Nov 29, 2017 at 12:03am PST

4. Tour Eiffel in Paris, France

A post shared by Frédérique Harrel (@freddieharrel) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:27am PST

3. Central Park in New York

A post shared by Noel Y. C.🇵🇭🇺🇸 (@nyclovesnyc) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:03am PST

2. Times Square in New York

A post shared by Sara Festa (@saraafestaa) on Nov 29, 2017 at 11:00am PST

1. Disneyland in Anaheim