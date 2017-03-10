There is a full moon happening this weekend—here's how to catch it

Your weekend plans will include a special celestial event: the last full moon of winter.

The Full Worm Moon, as the full moon in March is referred to, will peak this upcoming Sunday, March 12, at 9:54am EST. Given its mid-morning peak time, it'll probably be harder for folks to catch it (especially in the East Coast). However, according to Space.com, the moon "will be between 99 and 100 percent illuminated from March 11 to March 13, so there will be plenty of time to check out its brightly glowing face."

Fun fact: it's called the Worm Moon because "it happens when temperatures rise and the earthworms start to reappear, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac." It is sometimes also referred to as the Sap Moon, "as it's when the maple trees could be tapped to make syrup again after a long winter of frozen sap."

In other seasonal news: the spring equinox is happening on March 20... which (hopefully) means warmer weather and longer days are ahead of us.