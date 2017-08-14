There is a giant bounce house touring the country right now

A post shared by Big Bounce (@thebigbounceusa) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Always dreamed of jumping around in an enormous bounce castle that woud fit everyone you love in it all at once? Now you can.

The Big Bounce America is the self-described "biggest bounce house in the whole wide world" and it is currently touring the country.

Don't expect a regular bouncy castle, though: The structure includes a whole lot of activities to partake in while inside, like giant slides and basketball hoops, obstacle courses, foam pits and plenty more.

"We dreamed of inflatable forests, inflatable boats and inflatable gorillas taller than apartment blocks all contained within the walls of our candy-colored castle," reads the attraction's official website. "We dreamed of DJs spinning from a stage in the middle of all this, of massive sound-systems, confetti blasts, beach balls and all manner of thrilling entertainment happening around us as we bounced." Talk about turning your dreams into reality.

The 10,000-square-foot structure is split into different zones, each focusing on a theme and offering its own "activity-based entertainment." Along the perimeter of the attraction, ticket holders will also be able to partake in a variety of other activities both pre- and/or post-jumping.

Check out all upcoming tour dates right here, and make sure to buy your ticket in advance!