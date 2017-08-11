  • Blog
There's a meteor shower happening this weekend

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday August 11 2017, 1:43pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Greg Chow

This year's Perseid meteor shower is peaking tonight and tomorrow night—and you definitely don't want to miss it. 

One of the most popular annual meteor showers, the Perseids are best seen from the Northern Hemisphere, ideally away from artificial lights, trees and buildings (so, basically, the more remote the area, the better chance you'll see it).

You might have to squint a little harder at the sky to admire the beautiful event as, according to Space.com, "In 2017, the Perseids will be a little more difficult to see due to the presence of the moon, which will be three-quarters full and will rise shortly before the shower hits peak." 

Here are some more detailed instructions for maximizing your chances of seeing the shower, per Space.com: "The key to seeing a meteor shower is 'to take in as much sky as possible,' said [NASA meteor expert Bill] Cooke. Go to a dark area, in the suburbs or countryside, and prepare to sit outside for a few hours. It takes about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark, and the longer you wait outside, the more you'll see."

But worry not, lovers of astronomical shows who won't get to see tonight's event! A major solar eclipse is set to happen later this month. 

