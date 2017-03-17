There's a way for you to tour the Titanic's wreckage underwater

You'll probably want to book a trip to England right about now.

Blue Marble Private, a luxury travel company based in the United Kingdom, is offering a group of people the chance to see the Titanic's underwater wreckage as part of a special excursion called Dive The Titanic.

The eight-day trip sets off from Newfoundland in May and can accommodate up to nine passengers at once. The lucky visitors will board either a helicopter or a seaplane to get to a yacht near the wreckage, where they'll sit through a variety of lectures about the British passenger liner that sank back in 1912 and general life at sea. Weather permitting, they'll then enter a mini submarine to descend three miles and actually tour the underwater remains alongside expert guides.

Oh, all you really need to secure yourself a spot on the trip are $105,129... per person.