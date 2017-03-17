  • Blog
There's a way for you to tour the Titanic's wreckage underwater

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday March 17 2017, 12:51pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

You'll probably want to book a trip to England right about now.

Blue Marble Private, a luxury travel company based in the United Kingdom, is offering a group of people the chance to see the Titanic's underwater wreckage as part of a special excursion called Dive The Titanic.

The eight-day trip sets off from Newfoundland in May and can accommodate up to nine passengers at once. The lucky visitors will board either a helicopter or a seaplane to get to a yacht near the wreckage, where they'll sit through a variety of lectures about the British passenger liner that sank back in 1912 and general life at sea. Weather permitting, they'll then enter a  mini submarine to descend three miles and actually tour the underwater remains alongside expert guides.

Oh, all you really need to secure yourself a spot on the trip are $105,129... per person.

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 299 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

