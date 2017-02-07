  • Blog
There's going to be a women's strike very soon

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday February 7 2017, 3:21pm

 

The will of the people will stand.

A photo posted by Women's March (@womensmarch) on

Imagine a day without any women around: the organizers of the Women's March on Washington are planning on turning that into a reality by coordinating a general women's strike.

Announcing their intention on Instagram, the organizers haven't yet revealed much about the strike. The post, which signals a future date announcement, is accompanied by the caption: "The will of the people will stand."

This wouldn't be the first female-centered, politically- and socially-inclined strike since Election Day: Back on Inauguration Day, over 7,000 people protested President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as part of the an official Women's Strike.

The response to the news has largely been positive: As of now, the Instagram post has received over 30,000 likes and its Twitter counterpart has been RTd over 22,000 times. Here are some reactions:

