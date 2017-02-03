These 530 cafes across the country are raising money for the ACLU this weekend

This weekend, caffeinate properly while doing some good: International coffee publication Sprudge.com has organized a fundraising effort—one that over 500 cafes nationwide have pledged allegiance to—to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union.

All participating locations will donate 5% of their weekend sales to the national organization and Sprudge itself will match the first $500 raised by the 25 launch partner brands. Check out the full list of cafes right here.

The site calls out President Donald Trump's recent executive order banning refugees from the United States and immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries as being "illegal, immoral and fundamentally un-American" and also compares the recent political action to "a hot mug of drip coffee spilled on a crisp white apron."

"Although Sprudge is edited and published in the US, roughly half our daily readers come from outside of this country, as does our worldwide corps of editors, staff writers and contributors," explains the publication in a post. "We don’t typically report on anyone’s local politics—[but] at some point, it’s all just local politics."

One thing is certain: Regardless of your political stance, donating money to charity is always a good idea... especially when it involves the consumption of some deliciously brewed coffee. So let's get caffeinated.

PS. Bandcamp is donating 100% of its share of proceeds to the ACLU all day today!