These are the 10 best (and worst) cities for singles

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday November 13 2017, 5:32pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Feeling like you dated just about the entire city and still can't find love? It might actually be... your city's fault?

A new study by WalletHub ranks the best and worst cities for singles all across the country by analyzing areas across three dimensions: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities. 

In addition to the main ranking, the study highlights the cities with the highest (Detroit) and lowest (Fremont, CA) percentage of singles; the ones with most (Gilbert, AZ) and fewest (Brownsville, TX) online dating opportunities; and the areas offering the lowest (Port St. Lucie) and highest (Los Angeles and Oxnard, CA) movie costs.

Find the full study right here and check out the ten best cities for singles below:

1. San Francisco
2. Atlanta
3. Los Angeles
4. Denver
5. San Diego
6. Seattle, WA
7. Chicago
8. Portland, OR
9. Minneapolis
10. Portland, ME

As for the worst ones (beware, you'll probably want to move if you call these cities home), here they are:

1. South Burlington, VT
2. Brownsville, TX
3. Pembroke Pines, FL
4. Hialeah, FL
5. Warwick, RI
6. Yonkers, NY
7. Pearl City, HI
8. Lewiston, ME
9. Laredo, TX
10. Charleston, WV

