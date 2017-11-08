These are the 10 most Tweeted food emojis in 2017

If you're anything like us, you love to use food emojis to tell the world what you're eating, wish you could be eating, will never eat again and will never give up eating. And Twitter knows that.

Crunching their 2017 numbers, the social media platform just released their list of ten most used food emojis on Twitter this year. Take a look at the ranking:

1. Pizza slice

2. Chocolate bar

3. Cookie

4. Burger

5. Vanilla ice cream cone

6. Donut

7. Taco

8. Cheese wedge

9. Fries

10. Sushi

Is pizza's position at the top of the list indicative of its overall appeal among eaters (and not just social media users)? What does the absence of the salad icon in the ranking mean? We also can't help but notice that the cake, hot dog, pancakes and loaf of bread emojis are completely missing.

Basically, here is our reaction to the list: .