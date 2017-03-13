These are the least stressed out cities in America

Life is tough, so why compound the anxiety of living by residing in a city that's inherently stressed out? A new study by SmartAsset might actually have you reconsider your current living arrangement.

The personal finance technology company ranked the country's least stressed out cities by looking "at a combination of positive and negative factors"—including rates of physical activity, average number of hours of sleep per night, hours of work per week, length of commute to work, bankruptcy rates, unemployment rates, divorce rates and more.

Turns out that the most relaxed American city is (drum roll, please): Boulder, Colorado.

Before scheduling your move to Colorado, you might want to contemplate one to Wisconsin, the only state to have two cities in the top ten (Madison and Eau Claire).

As for the bottom ten, New Jersey and Florida were found to be the two most stressed out states in the country—each with multiple cities in the bottom ten.

Check out the full list below: