These are the least stressed out cities in America

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday March 13 2017, 10:46am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Pedro Szekely

Life is tough, so why compound the anxiety of living by residing in a city that's inherently stressed out? A new study by SmartAsset might actually have you reconsider your current living arrangement.

The personal finance technology company ranked the country's least stressed out cities by looking "at a combination of positive and negative factors"—including rates of physical activity, average number of hours of sleep per night, hours of work per week, length of commute to work, bankruptcy rates, unemployment rates, divorce rates and more.

Turns out that the most relaxed American city is (drum roll, please): Boulder, Colorado.

Before scheduling your move to Colorado, you might want to contemplate one to Wisconsin, the only state to have two cities in the top ten (Madison and Eau Claire).

As for the bottom ten, New Jersey and Florida were found to be the two most stressed out states in the country—each with multiple cities in the bottom ten.

Check out the full list below:

Least stressed out cities in America

Photograph: SmartAsset

 

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

