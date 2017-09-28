These are the most and least expensive airports in the country

Cheap travel doesn't solely involve the price of your flight. Cab and bus fares to get to and from the airport, in-airport amenities and food prices tend to break your wallet while traveling as well. So, which airports across America are the most affordable? Which are the most expensive? RewardExpert.com, an online reward program service, set out to find out.

In a recently released report, the company compared 45 of the country's busiest hubs and evaluated "them on ten key indicators across four dimensions:" transportation to and from the airport, plane ticket prices, amenities and food.

Check out the results below:

10 least expensive airports in America

1. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, FLL in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

2. McCarran International Airport, LAS in Las Vegas, Nevada

3. Orlando International Airport, MCO in Orlando, Florida

4. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, PHX in Phoenix, Arizona

5. Tampa International Airport, TPA in Tampa, Florida

6. San Jose International Airport, SJC in San Jose, California

7. Denver International Airport, DEN in Denver, Colorado

8. Oakland International Airport, OAK in Oakland, California

9. Portland International Airport, PDX in Portland, Oregon

10. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, MSY in New Orleans, Louisiana

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, one of the only airports that still offers luggage storage (for only $11!), tops the list of least expensive airports in the nation. According to the report, the average domestic fare out of the hub in 2016 was a (relatively low) $241.80. Best part of it all? The airport offers free Wi-Fi.

10 most expensive airports in America

1. Newark Liberty International Airport, EWR in Newark, New Jersey

2. John F. Kennedy International Airport, JFK in Queens, New York

3. Washington Dulles International Airport, IAD in Dulles, Virginia

4. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, MSP in Minneapolis, Minnesota

5. Los Angeles International Airport, LAX in Los Angeles, California

6. Charlotte Douglas International Airport, CLT in Charlotte, North Carolina

7. St. Louis Lambert International Airport, STL in Saint Louis, Missouri

8. George Bush Intercontinental Airport, IAH in Houston, Texas

9. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, AUS in Austin, Texas

10. LaGuardia Airport, LGA in Queens, New York

Unsurprisingly, Newark topped the most expensive list. You have expensive dining options and high ticket prices to thank for that. Oh, and the Wi-Fi isn't free. According to the study (which analyzed data from the U.S Department of Transportation, Yelp, local public transportation and airport websites, iFly.com and SleepinginAirports.net), the average domestic fare for a flight out of Newark in 2016 was $429.80. Sounds expensive to us.