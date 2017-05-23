These are the most and least expensive places to get married in America

The times, they are indeed a-changin'. According to The Knot's 10th annual Real Weddings Study, which surveyed close to 13,000 brides and grooms that got married in America in 2016, weddings all across the country are getting more and more expensive.

Overall, the national average cost of a wedding (not including the honeymoon) has reached $35,329 (it was $32,641 in 2015) but, interestingly enough, the number of average guests (141) has decreased. "Wedding spend continues to rise but, at the same time, guest lists are shrinking as couples spend more per guest to create an unforgettable experience for those closest to them," said Kellie Gould, editor in chief at The Knot. "Couples are also using their wedding day to make their first big statement as a couple. From invitation to the reception band, couples are spending more to put their personal stamp on every detail."

Survey results include the average price of a purchased wedding dress ($1,564), the most popular month to get engaged (December), the average length of engagement (15 months), the average marrying age (29 for the bride, 31 for the groom), the percentage of destination weddings (20%) and a list of the most expensive and most affordable places to get married in America—which we reproduce below:

The 25 most expensive places to get married

1. New York – Manhattan: $78,464

2. New York – Long Island: $67,831

3. New Jersey – North/Central: $62,606

4. Illinois – Chicago: $60,035

5. New York – Outer Boroughs: $59,027

6. Massachusetts – Cape Cod: $58,608

7. New York – Westchester/Hudson Valley: $54,428

8. Rhode Island: $52,328

9. Florida – Southern: $48,596

10. Pennsylvania – Philadelphia/Delaware: $48,093

11. New Jersey – South: $46,486

12. California – Santa Barbara/Ventura: $45,957

13. California – Los Angeles: $44,062

14. Massachusetts – Boston: $44,028

15. California – San Francisco/Greater Bay Area: $42,716

16. Louisiana – New Orleans: $42,628

17. Connecticut: $42,127

18. Texas – Houston/East TX: $40,285

19. DC – Washington DC/Northern VA/Suburban MD: $40,176

20. California – San Diego: $37,268

21. Texas –Austin/San Antonio/South TX/Central TX: $36,522

22. Maryland – Baltimore: $35,861

23. Michigan – Detroit: $35,576

24. California – Orange County: $35,303

25. NY – Capital District/Upstate NY: $34,874

The 10 most affordable places to get married

1. Arkansas: $19,522

2. Utah: $20,337

3. Montana: $20,794

4. Texas – West Texas: $21,688

5. Oregon: $21,854

6. Idaho: $22,018

7. Arizona – Tucson: $22,175

8. Iowa: $23,098

9. Nevada: $23,239

10. Oklahoma: $23,302