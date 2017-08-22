These are the most visited countries in the whole wide world

Where do most tourists flock to? According to a new report by the United Nations' World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the answer is France.

Analyzing 2016 tourism data from all across the globe, the organization also reports that over half of travel is for leisure purposes and that tourists move around by air slightly more often than by road/rail/water.

Below, check out the list of the nine most visited countries in 2016—and get ready for that insatiable desire to explore the world to take over your mental state immediately:

1. France (82.6 million tourist arrivals)

2. United States (75.6 million tourist arrivals)

3. Spain (75.6 million tourist arrivals)

4. China (59.3 million tourist arrivals)

5. Italy (52.4 million tourist arrivals)

6. United Kingdom (35.8 million tourist arrivals)

7. Germany (35.6 million tourist arrivals)

8. Mexico (35 million tourist arrivals)

9. Thailand (32.6 million tourist arrivals)

To note: Thailand is rapidly climbing up the top 10 list, welcoming 8.9% more travelers than it did last year—so you might want to consider booking a vacation there before it becomes even more popular.

In case you were wondering, the least visited country in the world is Tuvalu, an island in the South Pacific that boasts stunning beaches and natural life. It also happens to be one of the islands listed by the U.N. as most likely to disappear in the 21st century given its rapidly rising sea levels—may we suggest visiting it as soon as possible, then?