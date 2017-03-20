These are the world's happiest countries, according to a new survey

The 2017 World Happiness Report was just released. Where to the happiest folks on earth live? Norway.

Prepared by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, an international panel of social scientists convened by the United Nations, the report is based on a question posed to people around the world between 2014 and 2016 by Gallup. Developed by social scientists decades ago, the query is as follows: Please imagine a ladder, with steps numbered from 0 at the bottom to 10 at the top. The top of the ladder represents the best possible life for you and the bottom of the ladder represents the worst possible life for you. On which step of the ladder would you say you personally feel you stand at this time?

Ranking fourth for the past two years, Norway climbed to the top spot and knocked former title holder Denmark down to number two. Dropping one place from last year, the United States came in 14th place while the Central African Republic ranked last, at spot 155.

Find the top 20 list below and feel free to read through the entire study right here.

1. Norway

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Switzerland

5. Finland

6. Netherlands

7. Canada

8. New Zealand

9. Australia

10. Sweden

11. Israel

12. Costa Rica

13. Austria

14. United States

15. Ireland

16. Germany

17. Belgium

18. Luxembourg

19. United Kingdom

20. Chile