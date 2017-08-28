These foods will be much cheaper at Whole Foods stores across the country starting today

Unless you've been actively avoiding checking the news (we don't blame you), you should by now be aware of one of the biggest business deals of the past decade: Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods. What, exactly, does that look like when it comes to our shopping habits? Lower prices.
In a recent joint press release, the two companies announced the immediate slashing of prices of some of Whole Foods' best selling items.
The press release reads: “'We’re determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality—we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market’s long-held commitment to the highest standards,' said Jeff Wilke, CEO of AmazonWorldwide Consumer. 'To get started, we’re going to lower prices beginning Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples. [...] There is significant work and opportunity ahead, and we’re thrilled to get started.'”
Just in time for your weekly grocery shopping, here is a list of products that will be cheaper starting today:
- Organic large brown eggs
- Organic avocados
- Whole trade bananas
- 365 Everyday Value organic butter
- Organic responsible-farmed salmon and tilapia
- Organic rotisserie chicken
- Creamy and crunchy almond butter
- Organic baby kale and baby lettuce
- Animal-welfare-rated 85% lean ground beef
- Organic Gala and Fuji apples
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ