These 'Hamilton' stars just signed on for the national tour

As the Hamilton national tour gears up to kick off at San Francisco's SHN Orpheum Theatre on March 10, we finally have some news about the cast that will star in the production.

Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Michael Luwoye and Tony nominee Rory O'Malley will headline the musical as, respectively, Aaron Burr, Alexander Hamilton and King George III.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical's official national premiere will take place at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles starting August 11 through December 30. In addition to the above-mentioned headlining acts, who have all starred in either the original Broadway or Chicago productions of the musical, expect other principal roles to include Rubén J. Carbajal as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton, Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Isaiah Johnson as George Washington, Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelica Schuyler and Mathenee Treco as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

The national tour will be directed by Thomas Kail and be based on the book, music and lyrics composed by Miranda.