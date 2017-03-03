  • Blog
This book gives Beyoncé the Where's Waldo treatment

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday March 3 2017, 1:10pm

We'll take Beyoncé any which way we can... Even if we have to find her within the pages of a book.

Sugoi Books just released Finding Beyoncé, an illustrated book that is a "Where's Waldo crossover, where you can find [the artist] in numerous different illustrated worlds," says Lucy Smith, the company's PR representative.

Put together by a variety of different artists—Roberto Biefari, Vinnie Neuberg and Bille Savimma, among others—the publication features 16 different illustrations and tons of "hidden Beyoncé references inside each page," explains Smith.

The book is available for purchase all around the world online. Check out the cover and a few preview pages below:

 

Photograph: Sugoi Books

 

Photograph: Sugoi Books

 

Photograph: Sugoi Books

 

Photograph: Sugoi Books

 

Photograph: Sugoi Books

Photograph: Sugoi Books

Photograph: Sugoi Books

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 279 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

