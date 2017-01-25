  • Blog
This graph shows that most Americans actually get to work pretty early

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday January 25 2017, 5:19pm

Are you always the last one to get to the office? You're most likely even more late than you think you are.

According to this graph by Overflow Data, based on a recent American Community Survey, most Americans actually get to work between 7:45am and 8am—which is when some of us are still happily dreaming in bed.

The data includes a variety of businesses (for profit, government and non-profit) and also accounts for gender across all states, but leaves out those Americans who work from home (the lucky ones). 

Interesting data point: on average, men sit at their desks even earlier than women do, between 7:30am and 8:00am daily. 

Moral of the story? No matter how hard you try, you will always be late for work.

