This is what the solar eclipse looked like all around the country

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday August 21 2017, 3:51pm

Congratulations! You've survived the 2017 total solar eclipse! Whether witnessing the natural phenomenon through special eclipse glasses, a self-made projector or hiding in the comfort of your (dark) home—you've officially lived through what is probably your very first solar eclipse.

What did the natural wonder look like all across the country? Here are some awesome photos:

Alabama

A post shared by Abigail Read (@abigailaread) on

Colorado

A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on

California

A post shared by MattJohnson (@mtatjhnoson) on

Connecticut

A post shared by daniel loubier (@writerdad) on

Florida

Illinois

Kentucky

A post shared by ixchel (@ixieperez) on

Massachusetts

A post shared by Parham Ghaffarian (@xparham) on

Michigan

A post shared by pam i (@eye_of_pami) on

Mississippi

A post shared by JINU(PARK JIN WOO) (@jinu0504) on

New York

A post shared by @daniel_anthony_photography on

Pennsylvania

A post shared by Craftness (@cattywampuscurl) on

South Carolina

A post shared by Ian Scott (@ianscottphotos) on

Tennessee

A post shared by Heidi (@photo_by_heidi) on

Texas

A post shared by Jinefka Juarez (@justxjinefka) on

Washington

A post shared by Sam J. Gutierrez (@sj.gutierrez) on

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 439 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

