This is what the solar eclipse looked like all around the country

Congratulations! You've survived the 2017 total solar eclipse! Whether witnessing the natural phenomenon through special eclipse glasses, a self-made projector or hiding in the comfort of your (dark) home—you've officially lived through what is probably your very first solar eclipse.
What did the natural wonder look like all across the country? Here are some awesome photos:
Alabama
Colorado
California
Connecticut
Florida
Illinois
Kentucky
Massachusetts
Michigan
Mississippi
New York
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Washington
Advertising
Advertising
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
 
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest