This map highlights each state's favorite rom-com movie

Apparently, the state you live in says something about your movie preferences. Analyzing a curated list of romantic comedies from Google and cross-referencing it with Google Trends data, CableTV.com created a map that illustrates which classic rom-com each state tends to pledge allegiance to.
Although Sleepless in Seattle, Pretty Woman, Say Anything, 10 Things I Hate About You and Prime are go-to choices in certain areas, the most popular movie across the highest number of states is actually the '80s classic Pretty in Pink, starring a twenty-something Molly Ringwald.
While analyzing the data, interesting patterns were made obvious: Some state favorites seem to highlight regional clichés (for example, South Dakota, which boasts one of the highest birth rates in the country, has a thing for Knocked Up); the east coast watches a lot of movies from England (About a Boy is the most popular rom-com in West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Indiana); and most states prefer films set on their own turf (Washington loves Sleepless in Seattle, Hawaii leans towards 50 First Dates, the top choice in New York is You've Got Mail and folks in Alabama prefer Sweet Home Alabama).
Check out the map above or scroll through a state-by-state breakdown right here:
Alabama: Sweet Home Alabama
Alaska: The Proposal
Arizona: Pretty in Pink
Arkansas: About a Boy
California: 500 Days of Summer
Colorado: Prime
Connecticut: Pretty Woman
Delaware: Silver Linings Playbook
District of Columbia: Bridget Jones’s Diary
Florida: Pretty Woman
Georgia: Pretty Woman
Hawaii: 50 First Dates
Idaho: The Princess Bride
Illinois: The Break-Up
Indiana: About a Boy
Iowa: 10 Things I Hate About You
Kansas: Pretty in Pink
Kentucky: Pretty in Pink
Louisiana: Pretty in Pink
Maine: It Happened One Night
Maryland: Four Weddings and a Funeral
Massachusetts: As Good as It Gets
Michigan: The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Minnesota: Pretty in Pink
Mississippi: About a Boy
Missouri: Pretty in Pink
Montana: As Good as It Gets
Nebraska: Pretty in Pink
Nevada: Pretty in Pink
New Hampshire: Groundhog Day
New Jersey: Along Came Polly
New Mexico: Pretty in Pink
New York: You’ve Got Mail
North Carolina: Pretty in Pink
North Dakota: Say Anything…
Ohio: Groundhog Day
Oklahoma: Pretty in Pink
Oregon: Amélie
Pennsylvania: Silver Linings Playbook
Rhode Island: There’s Something About Mary
South Carolina: The Break-Up
South Dakota: Knocked Up
Tennessee: Pretty in Pink
Texas: Pretty in Pink
Utah: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Vermont: Love Actually
Virginia: He’s Just Not That into You
Washington: Sleepless in Seattle
West Virginia: About a Boy
Wisconsin: Pretty in Pink
Wyoming: 10 Things I Hate About You
