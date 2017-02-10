This map highlights each state's favorite rom-com movie

Apparently, the state you live in says something about your movie preferences. Analyzing a curated list of romantic comedies from Google and cross-referencing it with Google Trends data, CableTV.com created a map that illustrates which classic rom-com each state tends to pledge allegiance to.

Although Sleepless in Seattle, Pretty Woman, Say Anything, 10 Things I Hate About You and Prime are go-to choices in certain areas, the most popular movie across the highest number of states is actually the '80s classic Pretty in Pink, starring a twenty-something Molly Ringwald.

While analyzing the data, interesting patterns were made obvious: Some state favorites seem to highlight regional clichés (for example, South Dakota, which boasts one of the highest birth rates in the country, has a thing for Knocked Up); the east coast watches a lot of movies from England (About a Boy is the most popular rom-com in West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Indiana); and most states prefer films set on their own turf (Washington loves Sleepless in Seattle, Hawaii leans towards 50 First Dates, the top choice in New York is You've Got Mail and folks in Alabama prefer Sweet Home Alabama).

Check out the map above or scroll through a state-by-state breakdown right here:

Alabama: Sweet Home Alabama

Alaska: The Proposal

Arizona: Pretty in Pink

Arkansas: About a Boy

California: 500 Days of Summer

Colorado: Prime

Connecticut: Pretty Woman

Delaware: Silver Linings Playbook

District of Columbia: Bridget Jones’s Diary

Florida: Pretty Woman

Georgia: Pretty Woman

Hawaii: 50 First Dates

Idaho: The Princess Bride

Illinois: The Break-Up

Indiana: About a Boy

Iowa: 10 Things I Hate About You

Kansas: Pretty in Pink

Kentucky: Pretty in Pink

Louisiana: Pretty in Pink

Maine: It Happened One Night

Maryland: Four Weddings and a Funeral

Massachusetts: As Good as It Gets

Michigan: The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Minnesota: Pretty in Pink

Mississippi: About a Boy

Missouri: Pretty in Pink

Montana: As Good as It Gets

Nebraska: Pretty in Pink

Nevada: Pretty in Pink

New Hampshire: Groundhog Day

New Jersey: Along Came Polly

New Mexico: Pretty in Pink

New York: You’ve Got Mail

North Carolina: Pretty in Pink

North Dakota: Say Anything…

Ohio: Groundhog Day

Oklahoma: Pretty in Pink

Oregon: Amélie

Pennsylvania: Silver Linings Playbook

Rhode Island: There’s Something About Mary

South Carolina: The Break-Up

South Dakota: Knocked Up

Tennessee: Pretty in Pink

Texas: Pretty in Pink

Utah: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Vermont: Love Actually

Virginia: He’s Just Not That into You

Washington: Sleepless in Seattle

West Virginia: About a Boy

Wisconsin: Pretty in Pink

Wyoming: 10 Things I Hate About You