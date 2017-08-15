This map highlights the libraries that are giving out free solar eclipse glasses around the country

If you're anything like us, you've been preparing for the solar eclipse set to take over our country's sky on August 21 for quite some time (the last time the contiguous U.S. saw a total eclipse was in 1979, after all)—and are therefore well aware of the importance of wearing proper eclipse glasses to protect your eyes from the sun's damaging rays of ultraviolet light.

Haven't gotten your hands on a pair yet? Worry not. The STAR Library Network (Star_Net) has enlisted help from the Moore Foundation, Google, NASA, the Research Corporation and NSF to distribute over 2 million glasses to 7,000 libraries across all states... which you'll be able to get for free. Even more excitingly, they created an interactive map to highlight the participating library nearest to you. Check out the map right here.

And, just in case your local library sold out of the eclipse glasses, Warby Parker is here to rescue you. The eyewear retailer is giving glasses out across all 55 of its locations (find the nearest one right here)... completely gratis.