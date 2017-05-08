This map highlights the most popular shows on Netflix in 91 countries

With about 70.5 million subscribers around the world, Netflix is clearly a giant in the entertainment industry. What do people tune in for? What are the most popular streamed shows in each country?

A new study by HighSpeedInternet.com seeks to take a peek behind the curtain and figure out just that by breaking down viewers' preferences both country-by-country and across the world. To do that, the site used Google Trends data and then "ranked countries by their number of Netflix-related searches and cross-referenced their ranks with their most-searched show."

According to the study, the most streamed show on the network across the world is BBC's Sherlock. In second place is '90s classic Friends, followed by the network's originals Narcos and House of Cards, in third and fourth place respectively. In fifth place comes New Girl.

As for a country-by-country breakdown, take a look at the map and the list below:

Photograph: HighSpeedInternet.com

Algeria: The Black List

Argentina: Grand Hotel

Armenia: Sherlock

Australia: Jane the Virgin

Azerbaijan: Sherlock

Bangladesh: Sherlock

Belarus: Bones

Belgium: New Girl

Bolivia: Futurama

Bosnia nd Herzegovina: Breaking Bad

Brazil: Pretty Little Liars

Bulgaria: Scrubs

Canada: Bates Motel

Chile: Breaking Bad

Colombia: Carlos

Costa Rica: The Walking Dead

Cyprus: Narcos

Czechia: The Big Bang Theory

Denmark: Rita

Dominican Republic: Sense8

Ecuador: The Walking Dead

Egypt: Lost

El Salvador: American Horror Story

Estonia: Sherlock

Finland: The Bridge

France: The Returned

Georgia: Breaking Bad

Germany: House of Cards

Ghana: The Originals

Greece: Grand Hotel

Guatemala: Narcos

Hong Kong: Black Mirror

Hungary: Family Guy

India: Friends

Indonesia: Love Rain

Iran: Love Rain

Ireland: Black Mirror

Isreal: Grey's Anatomy

Italy: Gomorrah

Jamaica: The Originals

Japan: Hibana

Jordan: Friends

Kazakhstan: Scrubs

Kenya: Sense8

Kuwait: Narcos

Kyrgystan: The Black List

Latvia: Friends

Lebanon: Friends

Lithuania: Shameless

Malaysia: Love Rain

Mexico: Las Aparicio

Moldova: The Vampire Diaries

Morocco: Narcos

Nauru: Friends

Nepal: Friends

Netherlands: Sons of Anarchy

New Zealand: Wentworth

Nigeria: Boys Over Flowers

Norway: The Americans

Pakistan: New Girl

Peru: The Wonder Years

Philippines: My Love from the Star

Poland: House of Cards

Portugal: Shadowhunters

Romania: The Vampire Diaries

Russia: Arrow

Saudi Arabia: Lost

Serbia: Gossip Girl

Singapore: Daredevil

Slovakia: The Mentalist

South Africa: New Girl

South Korea: Soul Eater

Spain: Narcos

Sri Lanka: Arrow

Sweden: Dexter

Switzerland: House of Cards

Taiwan: My Love from the Star

Thailand: Soul Eater

Tunisia: Hannibal

Turkey: The Tudors

Ukraine: Friends

United Arab Emirates: Gotham

United Kingdom: Call the Midwife

United States Shameless

Uruguay: Breaking Bad

Uzbekistan: Suits

Venezuela: Pablo Escobar

Vietnam: Empresses in the Palace

Zimbabwe: Scandal