This map highlights the most popular shows on Netflix in 91 countries

With about 70.5 million subscribers around the world, Netflix is clearly a giant in the entertainment industry. What do people tune in for? What are the most popular streamed shows in each country?
A new study by HighSpeedInternet.com seeks to take a peek behind the curtain and figure out just that by breaking down viewers' preferences both country-by-country and across the world. To do that, the site used Google Trends data and then "ranked countries by their number of Netflix-related searches and cross-referenced their ranks with their most-searched show."
According to the study, the most streamed show on the network across the world is BBC's Sherlock. In second place is '90s classic Friends, followed by the network's originals Narcos and House of Cards, in third and fourth place respectively. In fifth place comes New Girl.
As for a country-by-country breakdown, take a look at the map and the list below:
Algeria: The Black List
Argentina: Grand Hotel
Armenia: Sherlock
Australia: Jane the Virgin
Azerbaijan: Sherlock
Bangladesh: Sherlock
Belarus: Bones
Belgium: New Girl
Bolivia: Futurama
Bosnia nd Herzegovina: Breaking Bad
Brazil: Pretty Little Liars
Bulgaria: Scrubs
Canada: Bates Motel
Chile: Breaking Bad
Colombia: Carlos
Costa Rica: The Walking Dead
Cyprus: Narcos
Czechia: The Big Bang Theory
Denmark: Rita
Dominican Republic: Sense8
Ecuador: The Walking Dead
Egypt: Lost
El Salvador: American Horror Story
Estonia: Sherlock
Finland: The Bridge
France: The Returned
Georgia: Breaking Bad
Germany: House of Cards
Ghana: The Originals
Greece: Grand Hotel
Guatemala: Narcos
Hong Kong: Black Mirror
Hungary: Family Guy
India: Friends
Indonesia: Love Rain
Iran: Love Rain
Ireland: Black Mirror
Isreal: Grey's Anatomy
Italy: Gomorrah
Jamaica: The Originals
Japan: Hibana
Jordan: Friends
Kazakhstan: Scrubs
Kenya: Sense8
Kuwait: Narcos
Kyrgystan: The Black List
Latvia: Friends
Lebanon: Friends
Lithuania: Shameless
Malaysia: Love Rain
Mexico: Las Aparicio
Moldova: The Vampire Diaries
Morocco: Narcos
Nauru: Friends
Nepal: Friends
Netherlands: Sons of Anarchy
New Zealand: Wentworth
Nigeria: Boys Over Flowers
Norway: The Americans
Pakistan: New Girl
Peru: The Wonder Years
Philippines: My Love from the Star
Poland: House of Cards
Portugal: Shadowhunters
Romania: The Vampire Diaries
Russia: Arrow
Saudi Arabia: Lost
Serbia: Gossip Girl
Singapore: Daredevil
Slovakia: The Mentalist
South Africa: New Girl
South Korea: Soul Eater
Spain: Narcos
Sri Lanka: Arrow
Sweden: Dexter
Switzerland: House of Cards
Taiwan: My Love from the Star
Thailand: Soul Eater
Tunisia: Hannibal
Turkey: The Tudors
Ukraine: Friends
United Arab Emirates: Gotham
United Kingdom: Call the Midwife
United States Shameless
Uruguay: Breaking Bad
Uzbekistan: Suits
Venezuela: Pablo Escobar
Vietnam: Empresses in the Palace
Zimbabwe: Scandal
