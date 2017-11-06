This map shows each state's favorite reality TV show

Whether depicting the purest form of authenticity or offering a slice of the truth as seen through a producer's lens, one thing is certain: Reality TV shows have become an integral part of our culture, at times even exposing our deepest truths. What we watch has slowly become who we are.

Do viewing habits and TV preferences vary across state lines? Are New Yorkers as enthralled by Keeping Up with the Kardashians as, say, folks living in California? Are all Bachelor franchises popular? What little known reality shows actually draw big audiences?

CableTV.com analyzed Google Trends data to determine each state's preferred reality TV show... and then some. Take a look at the map:

Photograph: CableTV.com

In addition to some apparent observations (why is Hunted so popular? Is the West Coast truly the only one obsessed with all things Kardashians? Why is The Voice only this popular in North Dakota?), the study draws attention to other fun facts: 14-to-17-year-olds and those over 54 consider Cheaters the most nostalgic show (picture us perplexed) while both male and female participants consider Keeping Up with the Kardashians the most "annoying reality TV show" (agreed).

After analyzing the map, you'll find us binge-watching Little Women: Dallas.