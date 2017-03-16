This map shows the most popular food in every state

Photograph: Pinterest

According to Pinterest, food is the most popular category among their 150 million users. With over 15 billion food-related ideas on the site, we believe that. Making use of what is undoubtedly a whole lot of data, the site created "The Foodnited States" index to highlight the most commonly searched food or ingredient in every state, relative to the rest of the country.

Take a look at the index above and, below, find a complete state-by-state breakdown.

Alabama: Pound cake

Alaska: Survival bread

Arizona: Chiles

Arkansas: Coca Cola

California: Figs

Colorado: Carnitas

Connecticut: Cannoli

Delaware: Crabs

Florida: Cake toppers

Georgia: Wing recipes

Hawaii: Matcha

Idaho: Canning

Illinois: Wild rice soup

Indiana: Noodle casserole

Iowa: Chex Mix

Kansas: Chicken enchiladas

Kentucky: Peanut butter fudge

Louisiana: Shrimp pasta

Maine: Donuts

Maryland: Scallops

Massachusetts: Butternut squash

Michigan: No bake cookies

Minnesota: Broccoli salad

Mississippi: Chicken spaghetti

Missouri: Cheesecake dip

Montana: Scones

Nebraska: Sloppy joes

Nevada: Cake pops

New Hampshire: Martinis

New Jersey: Sangria

New Mexico: Empanadas

New York: Falafel

North Carolina: Banana pudding

North Dakota: Oatmeal bars

Ohio: Peanut butter brownies

Oklahoma: Taco soup

Oregon: Curry

Pennsylvania: Peach Schnapps

Rhode Island: Flower cupcakes

South Carolina: Red velvet cupcakes

South Dakota: Tater tots

Tennessee: Corn bread

Texas: Stuffed avocado

Utah: Coconut chicken

Vermont: Beets

Virginia: Smoothie bowls

Washington: Thai chicken

West Virginia: Pumpkin desserts

Wisconsin: Puppy chow

Wyoming: Energy bites