This map shows you the nearest volunteer activity and meeting to be a part of

Looking to pay it forward, help a cause that you deem important or just meet politically like-minded people? Our Revolution, an "American progressive political action organization that spun out of Senator Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign to continue its work," created this interactive map to help users find the closest volunteer activities to them.

Plug in your zip code and the tool will zoom into the requested area to show you all nearby healthcare rallies, phone banks, volunteer activities, party meetings, canvassing opportunities and other events. Those of you who have just a few hours to spare each week, worry not—you can filter the results by desired time.

The list of events includes details about each one and the ability to RSVP directly from the website with just a phone number and email address. You also get to see how many fellow good Samaritans have signed up for each activity.

There's officially never been an easier way to fulfill our social duties (or, at least, find a way to fulfill them). Let's do this, America.